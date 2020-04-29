The American vice-president Mike Pence refused Tuesday to wear a sanitary mask during a visit to a hospital, in violation of the rules of this establishment, thus attracting many critics in full pandemic of coronavirus.

“I am tested regularly”

The vice president, who visited hospital staff and the sick, was the only one who did not wear a mask in an overcrowded room. According to the rules of the Mayo Clinic, a famous hospital in Minnesota, “all patients, visitors and staff must wear a mask (…) to guard against the transmission of Covid-19”.

In a statement, the clinic said it had “shared this information with the office of the Republican vice president” before his visit. The latter reacted by explaining that he did not need to wear a mask since he is regularly tested.

“Since I don’t have the coronavirus, I thought it was a good opportunity for me to be there, to talk to these researchers, these fantastic health workers, to look them in the eye and say thank you, “said No. 2 of the US executive. “I am tested regularly for coronavirus, as are people around me,” he said.

Cover your face in public spaces

In the United States, the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) recommend covering your face in public spaces where it is difficult to respect social distancing, such as pharmacies or supermarkets.

Many people with the virus are asymptomatic and may pass it on to people who are by their side while speaking or breathing, without even knowing it. Mike Pence is the head of the White House anti-coronavirus crisis cell.