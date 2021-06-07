Vice President Kamala Harris Visits Guatemala to Address Immigration Causes

June 7, 2021 June 7, 2021

US Vice President Kamala Harris is in Guatemala, on her first trip abroad since taking office in January.

The visit is part of President Joe Biden’s effort to address the causes of illegal immigration from Central America to the United States and curb the arrival of migrants to the Mexican border.

Harris will meet this Monday with the president of Guatemala, Alejando Giammattei, and other leaders of the country, while the United States is expected to announce new measures to combat immigration and migrant smuggling.

The vice president intends to deepen diplomatic ties with Guatemala and Mexico, two Latin American nations that are key to the US government’s efforts to curb irregular immigration.

Upon arrival in Guatemala on Sunday night, Harris was received by Guatemalan Foreign Minister Pedro Brolo, after a delay because his plane was forced to land shortly after takeoff in the United States due to a technical problem.

A senior administration official told reporters that they hope to announce additional measures to fight corruption, but there are no plans to channel more monetary aid at this time.

Harris wants to secure commitments for greater cooperation in border security and economic investment, but corruption in the region is one of its main challenges, Juan González, director of Hemispheric Affairs at the Security Council of the United States, said in an interview with the Voice of America. the White House.

“There will be several concrete agreements that will cover areas of focus on strengthening cooperation at the borders (…) an initiative against corruption and initiatives (…) to promote economic opportunities,” González explained to the VOA.

Harris also plans to meet with community leaders and youth in Guatemala at Del Valle University, where she will see projects designed by young female engineers and speak with female entrepreneurs to learn about the challenges rural business owners face and discuss their challenges.

In Mexico, she will participate in a conversation with women entrepreneurs and local workers, as well as bilateral meetings with the leaders of both countries.