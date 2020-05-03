Coach Abel Braga, without a club since he commanded Vasco at the beginning of the current season, made interesting comments in an interview he gave to ‘Rádio Gaúcha’ last Saturday (2).

After following the replay of the 2006 Interclub World Cup final where Colorado beat Barcelona 1-0, in addition to mentioning that he seemed to be following the event for the first time with such emotion, he said that the setback in Gauchão had an important role for the season sequence.

That’s because, even losing the state to archrival Grêmio, he remembers hearing directly from the president of the time, Fernando Carvalho, who would be kept in office.

– Has no way. It seems that the thing comes back, a feeling of satisfaction, of accomplishment. Carvalho told me (after the Gauchão final): ‘I’m going to give you the chance to be a Libertadores champion’ – said Abelão.

Abel also told another story behind the scenes of the team that won the most important title in Inter’s history, this one with the team already in Yokohama.

On the occasion, after the group made several mistakes in an activity, the athletes had an idea of ​​acting by pressing Barça full of important names like Ronaldinho, Eto’o and co, something that was quickly dismissed by the coach.

– Alex was in doubt about a position. It was a very important function, which he always performed very well. The players anticipated what I was going to say about training and went up to my room. They suggested that we put pressure on. I replied, ‘You guys went crazy for good.’ So I said that if they did it the way I said it, we would win – he assured.

At the Beira-Rio club, Abel Braga accumulated in 170 matches the performance of 91 wins, 39 draws and 40 losses with seven cups won. In addition to the aforementioned World Cup and the Libertadores of the same year, Abelão won for Inter the South American 2008 and three editions of Gauchão: 1994, 2008 and 2014.

