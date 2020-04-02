Your browser does not support iframes.

If there is someone who knows resilience, it is Guillermo del Bosque, who after going through a long process against cancer, has learned to adapt to any situation. This experience led him to share with his Instagram followers a message full of hope before the health crisis that the world is going through.

The producer decided to publish a reflection on these times, in which the health of his country, Mexico, and also others, is in everyone’s hands.

With a black and white photograph and what he looks like today he wrote, “After so many chemo, the body gets tired, the skin hurts, but nothing matters when you LIVE.”

“Little by little the recovery and the hair starting to come out, today kept at home praying that this pandemic will pass quickly and not harm so many more people,” said the Mexican and also added the hashtag “God is good.”

Quickly, the publication of Memo del Bosque provoked various reactions among his friends in the middle of the show, such as Omar Chaparro, who wrote him, “You are a test passed, friend”, Marjorie de Sousa added some applause icons and Fernando Carrillo he noted, “The best is yet to come, dear Memo. I wait for you and the family in Tulum. Big hug and blessings. “

However, the most important message came from his wife, the host Vica Andrade, who was also moved by his lines and commented on a sincere “I love you” and icons of kisses.

Photo: Instagram / memodelbosquetv

Del Bosque joined the long list of celebrities who are using technology and social networks to communicate with their fans and in this way transmit tranquility to them in the circumstances they are experiencing.

In another post, Memo emphasized the actions that, as a society, it would be good to take, once this ends, “After this retreat at home, the world will surely come out with a stronger faith, with renewed love, with ideas and projects that they improve our environment, with a greater conscience that supports education and childhood ”.

“With reflections to become better human beings, with new music that we so need. With strategies that protect women, with greater support for indigenous and rural people, with more rights for the LGBTTTIQA community, with more love for the animal race, with the desire to achieve greater security and less violence, with much more peace and fewer wars ”, added the famous.

In closing, he expressed, “Love, love, love and great faith! The cure of many diseases. Let’s keep praying that one day not too far away, we can make our dreams come true. ”

The Costa Rican also shared in her social profile an emotional snapshot in which her husband and daughter are fused in a big hug. On the postcard he wrote, “Love at home” and at the foot of the post he said, “At home. Praying for the world. Stay home, ”and added icons of praying hands and red hearts.

