VIBRART 2021: The Best Short Films We Saw

In the VibrArt 2021 in the Visual Arts category, many students from the Tec de Monterrey from various schools had the opportunity to submit their best audiovisual works to compete and be recognized by the institution and the public that was present at the award ceremony.

What is the VibrArt?

It is a festival that exposes different artistic disciplines, such as dance, film, music or literature, as well as lectures and exhibition panels. This event is an evolution of what was the Festival of Culture and Arts, whose purpose remains practically the same, as it is a space for Tec students to share their talent in these areas. This first edition of VribrArt was completely online and each event can be seen through the respective social networks of Vibrart and the Tec de Monterrey.

These were the best short films that were awarded and exhibited:

Gloom-ies of Mary Joseph Hage.

Gloom-ies is a short film in 2D and 3D techniques made by Animation and Digital Art (LAD) students from Tec Guadalajara. This story takes place in a home in the context of the pandemic just at the beginning of the entire quarantine, the events are directed at a boy who has concerns about the situation that affects the country. The fact that people were locked in and communication had to change to what many were used to generated multiple ideas when executing the work. The anxiety of being locked up for months and the need to want to communicate with people are the basics of the short film.

Second Hand of Salvador Homobono.

The short tells the story of certain objects that are no longer useful because they are broken and have been in an antique store for a long time. Some of them will not spend another night there, as they are planned to be thrown out the next morning. There are two huge points to highlight: its incredible animation worthy of an Academy Award, since texture, lighting, shadows, details, movement are perceived in each object that is presented. Even in the future and a good sponsor, even a movie could be. The other point is its message: although we believe that objects are broken, they can be given a second use if you know how to apply the brain,

Anagnórisis (Liberty Gate) of Carlos Eugenio Rubio Leon. Produced by Daniel Alfonso Rojas Chávez.

Anagnórisis seeks to portray a reality that we usually ignore, this same reality that can be changed through art and how there can be a social reintegration. The fact is that we do not turn to see other realities that come out of our environment, and I think it is something very important, that in this filmic present time they are giving voice and vote to this type of stories[…]We tell how an organization is created that helps the social reintegration of people who were imprisoned in a penitentiary through a theater company and can continue to develop in this art once they are out and make it a profession.

Comments its director Eugenio for CONECTA. As the title indicates, anagnorisis is characterized by the process where the main character discovers himself, or intimate data about his person, family or friends, which until then were unknown to him.

Limbo of Rebeca Jiménez.

In 2014, Hideo Kojima and Guillermo del Toro wanted to revive one of the most legendary horror sagas in video games together with Konami. Unfortunately, the constant roses between the company and Kojima ended up canceling the project. A demo called PT which stands for “Playable Teaser” by Silent Hills was released. This idea was taken by Rebeca Jiménez and adapted it to her short film. At all times a dark and mysterious atmosphere is perceived, added to his gloomy photography that it evokes multiple sensations of fear.

