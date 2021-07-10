Vialli-Mancini, the friendship that keeps his ‘vendetta’

The year 1964 brought together the birth of Roberto Mancini and Gianluca Vialli, two stars born in the Italian sun who would join their paths in the lower divisions of the ‘Azzurra’ and then consummate their football climax at Sampdoria, the club with which they won the ‘Scudetto’ in the 1990/1991 season.

The ‘goal twins’ would even arrive, to the Champions League final against Barça in 1992. Coincidences of fate: they lost it in the old Wembley, the predecessor of the temple that today will welcome them as members of the Italian coaching staff to claim their particular ‘vendetta’ on English soil.

IN GOOD AND BAD

Mancini is the boss, the coach, the guy who has changed the mindset of footballers. Vialli, Italy’s chief of expedition booked by order of Mancini, represents much more than an institutional position. He is the symbol of this exciting Italy, the inspiring one, the type that with his mere presence embodies all the values ​​of effort, rebellion and improvement that sport demands.

His story underwent a tragic turn in recent years. He faced much more dramatic experiences than losing a game. The former striker started his worst battle when he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

“I hope he gets tired and allows me to live the years that await me in peace,” Vialli described. But it went much further. He was in full chemotherapy treatment when the ‘azzurri’ appointed him as a delegate at the request of Roberto. After that blow of life, together they could smile again at Wembley. Nothing like celebrating with a friend.