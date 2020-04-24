The world of pocket creatures has garnered a titanic following since it first arrived nearly 25 years ago, and has since expanded into multiple formats. Although we can currently see the episodes of Pokémon: Wings of Twilight through YouTube, it has now been confirmed that Spanish fans will also be able to see the new season Pokémon Travel this year, although still nor has confirmed a specific date or the means through which it will arrive (As it has happened with its emission in the USA).

Pokémon Travel will take us around the world of pocket creatures this year

Ash Ketchum will return this year in season number 23, which will be known in our territory as Pokémon Travel. Thus, unlike previous seasons, this will not be located in a single region, since our protagonist will travel with Goh, a new friend, through all the regions that carry part of his world. Thus, Ash will continue to follow his dream of becoming a Master Poke’mon, while Goh will aspire to capture all creatures, including the singular Mew, all while they are part of Professor Cerezo’s laboratory, a researcher whose headquarters are in Ciudad Carmine, in the Kanto region. Many new adventures to live!

In this way, having the confirmation, we just need to keep waiting for the final date and the means in which it will be confirmed, but in the meantime, we can continue to see the reruns of the last season on Neox (in the absence of issuing the last chapters) or that same entire season to our liking on the Netflix platform (missing the last batch of episodes, those dedicated to the league in the Alola region).

