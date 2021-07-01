ViacomCBS gives MTV and Nickelodeon directors a global reach

By Helen Coster

Jul 1 (.) – ViacomCBS is promoting the heads of MTV Entertainment Group and Nickelodeon to give them global oversight of their brands, the company, which seeks to drive international growth, said on Thursday.

Under the new structure, MTV president Chris McCarthy and his Nickelodeon peer Brian Robbins will also take over as CEOs of those businesses, with a global mandate.

George Cheeks, CBS Chairman and CEO, will now be responsible for CBS’s global content strategy.

The measures are part of a broader restructuring aimed at unifying the company’s US and international businesses.

The three executives will continue to report to ViacomCBS boss Bob Bakish. The President of ViacomCBS Networks International, Raffaele Annecchino, will continue to hold the same position.

In June, the company said it had appointed MTV Entertainment Group executive Tanya Giles as director of programming for its streaming division, part of a senior management shakeup that formalizes the firm’s direct-to-consumer business as the core of the job. .

ViacomCBS announced a pre-streaming reorganization in October, ahead of the launch of the Paramount + service.

(Reporting by Helen Coster; edited in Spanish by Lucila Sigal)