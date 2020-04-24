The electronics retailer Via Varejo has reopened 170 of its more than 1,000 physical stores closed by blocks linked to coronavirus and is already seeing sales recovery after a drop of up to 70% in revenue, company executives said, citing gains in market share. “It is still a small sample, but we have pre-Covid-19 sales performance,” said CEO Roberto Fulcherberguer in a live broadcast with research firm Eleven Financial. Via Varejo, which owns the PontoFrio and Casas Bahia chains, has also boosted e-commerce in recent weeks, after placing some sellers to serve customers on online purchases through WhatsApp during the pandemic, he said, adding that the tool now represents 20 % of all online sales. “All of a sudden, we had more than 20,000 salespeople at home and in just four days we activated this solution, which is now being used by 7,000 salespeople with the potential to reach 10,000,” said the executive. Via Varejo expects to have most of its stores reopened in May, according to Fulcherberguer. On April 15, . reported that the retailer was seeking to suspend rental payments from more than 1,000 stores, in addition to postponing some payments to indirect suppliers to save money amid the pandemic. Financial vice president and investor relations director, Orivaldo Padilha, noted that the company obtained rental exemptions from some owners, while others agreed on discounts between 60% and 80%. “With shopping malls it is a little easier, but the judiciary is being sensitive to this issue and the owners are accepting to negotiate,” said Padilha. As for inventories, Via Varejo currently has around R $ 5 billion in goods and is working to replenish as needed, said Fulcherberguer, emphasizing that this has helped the company gain market share both from traditional physical retail chains and from competitors purely online. “Items are starting to lack in the competition purely online and we were even invited to be sellers in their marketplace, which makes no sense to us,” reported the executive without naming the companies. For now, Fulcherberguer said there is no pressure in terms of cash, but stressed that Via Varejo can evaluate a capitalization if there is a window of opportunity in the future. He also added that the company’s expansion plan for 2020 is still possible, as the coronavirus crisis has forced the company to accelerate most digitization efforts. “We changed apps until the middle of the year and we will also soon make changes to the marketplace … Even if the (retail) market shrinks, we will leave with a much bigger slice of this cake,” said Fulcherberguer. Via Varejo’s shares fell more than 11% on Friday, following the general market trend, after Justice Minister Sergio Moro resigned, accusing President Jair Bolsonaro of political interference in the Federal Police.

