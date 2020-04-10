Due to the health contingency to avoid contagion of coronavirus, for the first time the representation of the crucifixion of Jesus was held behind closed doors in the Iztapalapa city hall, from Mexico City, which is one of the largest and most important in the country.

The 177 representation of the passion, death and resurrection of Christ is performed without an audience and it has been carried out uninterruptedly for more than 170 years.

The event is organized by the Organizing Committee for Easter in Iztapalapa, with the support of the Mayor’s Office and the Government of Mexico City.

People will be able to follow the activities of the Iztapalapa Way of the Cross from a distance by the YouTube signal of the Production Center and Informative and Special Programs, CEPROPIE, of the Federal government, will carry out the television coverage.

The transmission will be through the open television channels on Channel 11 and Channel 21 and 14.1, on the Mayor’s social networks.

The staging takes place this Friday at 12:00 in the atrium of the Del Señor de la Cuevita church.

Mauricio Luna, personifies Jesus of Nazareth. There are around 40 characters on stage and local authorities have indicated that there are health checks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus that keeps thousands of people in quarantine.

The people who on this occasion represent biblical characters are constantly monitored, their temperature is taken and they ensure that they follow organizational protocols to avoid the required contact between person to person and they pointed out that they use disinfectant gel at all times.

In 1843 this tradition began to give thanks for the end of the cholera epidemic and 177 years later it was carried out remotely but with the same enthusiasm for the faith.