Vi, music without rights for streamers

Aware of the multiple problems that content creators on platforms such as Twitch or YouTube have faced, the League of Legends developer has announced the Riot Games Sessions post, an album with more than an hour and a half of music completely free copyright free and DMCA.

Riot hopes the album and others like it will help alleviate some of the copyright headaches that Twitch streamers have had to deal with for much of the past year, and which still create major headaches and problems today. legal by the DMCA. And it is that although the creators have already begun to find some alternatives for their new videos, cases of archived transmissions from years ago still continue to come to light.

Using the name of one of its champions, Sessions: Vi contains 37 songs in collaboration with a total of 24 artists such as Chromonicci or Junior State, among others, with completely free access through Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music and Deezer, in addition to the possibility of downloading it from the project’s own website. Additionally, Riot Games itself has already confirmed that currently They are already working on more projects for Sessions, promising updates and new details through social networks.

On the other hand, currently we can also find on Spotify another album of songs “safe for creators” by Riot Games, although in this case it will be songs legally owned by the company, and despite the fact that they can be used in streaming other content must follow the legal guidelines “Legal Jibber Jabber”.

And it should be noted that these have not been Riot Games’ first contact with music, having created in the last years up to three highly successful virtual music groups with Pentakill, K / DA and True Damage, with some songs that already accumulate a whopping more than 447 million views on some platforms.