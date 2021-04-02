VfL Wolfsburg host Cologne

04/02/2021 at 3:36 PM CEST

Next Saturday at 3:30 p.m. they will face each other in the Volkswagen Arena the Wolfsburg and the Cologne on matchday 27 of the Bundesliga.

The VfL Wolfsburg He arrives with enthusiasm for the twenty-seventh day after winning in the last two matches of the competition against him Werder Bremen out of his field (1-2) and against him Schalke 04 in his field (5-0). Since the start of the competition, the hosts have won in 14 of the 26 Bundesliga matches played to date, with 45 goals scored versus 22 conceded.

Regarding the visiting team, the Cologne did not go beyond the draw with a result of 2-2 against Borussia Dortmund, so he arrives at the meeting with the intention of snatching the three points VfL Wolfsburg. To date, of the 26 games the team has played in the Bundesliga, it has won five of them with 25 goals in favor and 46 against.

Regarding home performance, the VfL Wolfsburg they have won eight times and drawn four times in 12 games played so far, which is why they are a solid team in their stadium, achieving most of the points played. In the role of visitor, the Cologne He has a balance of four wins, six losses and three draws in 13 games he has played so far, so he will have to give everything in the stadium of the VfL Wolfsburg to get more points away from home.

The two rivals have already met on other occasions in the Volkswagen Arena, obtaining as a result nine victories, one defeat and four draws in favor of the VfL Wolfsburg. In turn, the locals are the ones who have won the most times in their stadium against the CologneWell, they have done it on the last two occasions. The last time they faced the Wolfsburg and the Cologne in this tournament it was in December 2020 and the match ended with a 2-2 draw.

Analyzing their position in the Bundesliga qualifying table, we see that the locals are ahead with an advantage of 28 points with respect to VfL Wolfsburg. The team of Oliver glasner He arrives at the match in third position and with 51 points before the match. For his part, the Cologne it has 23 points and occupies the sixteenth position in the classification.