VfL Wolfsburg draws against RB Leipzig (2-2)

05/16/2021 at 10:32 PM CEST

The match held this Sunday at the Red Bull Arena and who faced the Leipzig and to Wolfsburg it ended with a two-way tie between the two contenders. The RB Leipzig He approached the match with the intention of tracing his score in the standings after losing the last match against the Borussia Dortmund by a score of 3-2. On the visitors’ side, the VfL Wolfsburg won at home 3-0 their last match in the competition against Union Berlin. With this result, the Lipsiense team is second after the end of the match, while the Wolfsburg it is fourth.

The match started in a favorable way for the Wolfsburg team, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal from Maximilian philipp in the 12th minute. VfL Wolfsburg, who distanced himself through a new goal from Maximilian philipp, thus achieving a double just before the final whistle, specifically at 45, concluding the first period with the result of 0-2.

The second half started in an unbeatable way for the local team, who cut distances on the scoreboard with a goal of Justin kluivert in the 51st minute. After this, a new occasion allowed to increase the score of the Lipsiense team, which achieved the equalizer putting the 2-2 thanks to the goal of maximum penalty of Marcel sabitzer at 78 minutes. Finally, the game came to an end with a 2-2 in the light.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the RB Leipzig gave entrance to Angelino, Amadou Haidara, Dayot Upamecano, Hwang hee-chan Y Kevin Kampl for Benjamin Henrichs, Konrad laimer, Ibrahima Konate, Justin kluivert Y Emil forsberg, Meanwhile he Wolfsburg gave entrance to Josuha Guilavogui Y Jerome roussillon for Maximilian philipp Y Ridle Baku.

The match referee showed six yellow cards. Of the two teams, Benjamin Henrichs, Ibrahima Konate Y Marcel sabitzer of the local team and Kevin Mbabu, Maximilian arnold Y Ridle Baku The visiting team were booked with a yellow card.

With this tie, the RB Leipzig it was placed in the second place of the table with 65 points, in place of access to Champions League. For his part, VfL Wolfsburg With this point he was in fourth position with 61 points, occupying a place of access to the Champions League at the end of the game.

The team that played the duel at home will be measured on the following day with the Union Berlin, Meanwhile he VfL Wolfsburg will play against him Mainz 05.

Data sheetRB Leipzig:Peter Gulacsi, Benjamin Henrichs (Angelino, min.46), Willi Orban, Ibrahima Konate (Dayot Upamecano, min.63), Lukas, Emil Forsberg (Kevin Kampl, min.87), Marcel Sabitzer, Konrad Laimer (Amadou Haidara, min .46), Justin Kluivert (Hwang Hee-Chan, min. 70), Christopher Nkunku and Yussuf PoulsenVfL Wolfsburg:Koen Casteels, Kevin Mbabu, Maxence Lacroix, John Anthony Brooks, Paulo Otavio, Ridle Baku (Jerome Roussillon, min.90), Maximilian Philipp (Josuha Guilavogui, min.80), Maximilian Arnold, Xaver Schlager, Yannick Gerhardt and Wouter WeghorstStadium:Red Bull ArenaGoals:Maximilian Philipp (0-1, min. 12), Maximilian Philipp (0-2, min. 45), Justin Kluivert (1-2, min. 51) and Marcel Sabitzer (2-2, min. 78)