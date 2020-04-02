         “VF Stay At Home”, Vodafone changes the network indicator on all mobiles under its coverage

After all the actions of the operators in order to make confinement more bearable, Vodafone Spain has decided to recommend all its clients to stay at home. And there is no better way to keep it in mind than incorporating it into all the phones under your coverage: from now on, the indicator of your network remains as ‘VF StayInHouse’.

We all have clear health recommendations during this epidemic, but we do not fully comply with them since there are always people who minimize risks for their own benefit. And the most notorious are those who decide breach of the obligation to seclude yourself by leaving your home, a problem for the population as a whole, since the coronavirus has facilitated its expansion. So why not remember that we have to isolate ourselves in every corner where we set our sights? This is what Vodafone has thought as it has decided to change its network indicator to remind all its customers of the importance of confinement.

“VF QuedateEnCasa”, the new network indicator

Vodafone Spain images

As Vodafone itself has communicated through Twitter, all the operator’s clients will see how its network indicator changes to adapt to the popular message of recommendation. There is nothing to do to make it appear as it will expand to all Spanish network towers: the “VF StayInHouse” will appear on the top of all the connected telephones under the coverage of the operator, in the so-called ‘state area’ of the mobile.

Despite the fact that Vodafone is one of the first to launch this direct recommendation to all its customers, the ‘Stay at home’ or ‘Stay at Home’ in the network operator other operators have already placed it worldwide, as was the case with Orange and different divisions of Vodafone (via The Verge). The message is only a recommendation since it does not imply anything for the user: the mobile will not consume more, nor does it change its configuration just because a different network operator appears than usual.

If you have a Vodafone mobile, the “StayEnCasa” will have appeared in the status area; or will appear shortly: expansion is currently underway. And if you have wondered why the indicator does not have the tick of ‘Stay’, in Vodafone they have answered our question:

“We know that with some old terminals there may be incompatibility problems when using certain special characters such as tildes, or symbols like” @ “,” # “. So we looked for a simple message that would ensure that these problems did not occur. “

More information | Vodafone

Share



“VF Stay At Home”, Vodafone changes the network indicator on all mobiles under its coverage