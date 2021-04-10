Vettori harasses Holland – AS.com

Kevin Holland He is no longer the indestructible man he saw in 2020. Five victories catapulted him, but 21 days ago Dereck Brunson showed all his shortcomings. He led the way and this Saturday, at UFC Las Vegas 23, Marvin Vettori took advantage of it to beat him by unanimous decision (triple 50-44). The American. who accepted the fight a week in advance after the loss of Darren Till, suffers on the ground and the Italian is the one who dominates the best. There was no color. ANDThe fighter from Trento gave an exhibition that continues to increase him in the rankings. He started the day in the sixth position of the middleweight and with his fifth victory in a row he looks very high.

In the previous fight Holland was distracted talking, this time he was more focused, but it was of little use. It started well. He worked with his legs and his straight punches. Vettori was slow to find his distance, but as soon as he did he looked for the takedown. Holland had no bad defense, but he ended up on the ground. In the second act the movie was clear: the Italian went to look for the ground and he succeeded. He left Holland in a very difficult position and harassed him. The American’s left eye began to swell. Another key to the fight. From then on it was a monologue for the Italian.

Vettori took Holland to the floor when he wanted and when they started to cross blows, the Italian had the advantage. The American did not see well and that made him receive many blows. Despite this, he had to try a stroke of luck. He had it. Vettori landed a tremendous hand and managed to bring the fight to the ground. He was touched, but he knew how to sleep the fight and get work to dominate again and win the fight with solvency. Then it was clear: “I want Adesanya.” The challenge is launched.

