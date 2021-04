Marvin vettori has a new dance partner for the star of the UFC on ABC 2, and with that we have a new poster for the event.

The Italian, number six in the Middleweight ranking, hopes to sneak into the top 5 of the category with a potential victory against Kevin Holland, who comes from being dominated over five rounds by Derek Brunson last March 20.

Holland came into the fight as a replacement for Darren till.

The event will take place this Saturday, April 10 from the UFC APEX.