The German surprises again with a gesture of great humility

It is not the first time that the tetracampeón leaves us gestures of this type

Formula 1 has released an endearing story with Sebastian Vettel and an American Ferrari fan as the stars. The German, known for his acts of great chivalry off the slopes, gave away a cap, two tickets to the United States Grand Prix … and a handwritten letter to a fan he had just met!

Trex_Racercar, as this hobbyist is known on the Reddit platform, has unveiled Vettel’s act of humility and great generosity. The German stayed last year at a hotel near the fan’s home and took a picture of himself and chatted with him about the 2019 United States Grand Prix.

“I live in Austin near a boutique hotel and last year, before the United States GP, I saw a GT4CLusso stop and three men in Scuderia Ferrari shirts got out of it. The next day, the same car stopped and Vettel and one of his friends comes out of it. I had never asked anyone for an autograph before, but I have been a Tifosi since I was born and this man is a legend. ”

“I go up to him and greet him and ask him for a photo. He accepts and also talks a few minutes with me. He was great and introduced himself to me as if I didn’t know him. He asked me if I was going to go to the race on Sunday and I replied that I had not got tickets, but that I was looking forward to seeing him and that he had a good race. ”

After hearing this, Sebastian Vettel did not think twice and decided to surprise the fan with a beautiful gesture. The German prepared a bag with a signed Ferrari cap, two tickets to the race and a letter from his handwriting.

“Throughout the week, he and his friends greet me but nothing else. I felt very bad for bothering him because I know he is very reserved. But I get home a few days later and I find a bag tied to the doorknob. front door. ”

“I open it and I find a signed cap, a handwritten letter on Ferrari corporate paper and two tickets to the race to my name. A four-time world champion met me, realized I had no tickets, remembered my name, got some, and wrote me a letter. A very classy act that I will never forget. ”

It is not the first time that the four-time champion surprises us off the slopes with this wonderful attitude. At the last Spanish GP, Vettel got out of his car at the exit of the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya to help a man in a wheelchair to climb a steep ramp.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.