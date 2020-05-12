The 2020 season has not yet started and we are already talking about 2021. And it is not for less, since one of the most coveted chairs in Formula 1 has become available, after the announcement of the departure of the German Sebastian Vettel at the end of this year of Maranello. Who will be your substitute? We analyze all the possibilities.

When such a situation occurs, it is inevitable that all kinds of speculation and conjecture will begin to occur. Some make sense, others may seem utopian, but the truth is that the driver market suffers a great shake thinking about the next season, since there is a quota at Ferrari, the most coveted and desired team in the highest category of motorsport, it undoes a big part of puzzles.

Below is the deck of candidates that we consider may come into play to make the companions of Charles Leclerc in 2021:

Daniel Ricciardo:

For the charismatic Australian driver, the Scuderia Ferrari has shown interest for some time. His experience, maturity and good results could fit perfectly in Maranello. After leaving Red Bull after a grueling relationship with Max Verstappen’s strong leadership, he chose to heed Renault’s call. With the French brand, it is a fundamental part of a process in which they seek to be world champions, but clearly it is an objective that will not be achieved immediately. Time is running out and if there is a possibility with Ferrari, Daniel Ricciardo will certainly not let it escape.

Carlos Sainz:

The young Spanish driver has a highly positive evolution in the Formula 1 World Championship. During his transfer to Toro Rosso, Renault and McLaren have shown their maturity as a driver and a promising potential. Ferrari could become the platform that provides the necessary tools to exploit all its capabilities, it also works very well as a team. He has great support from his country and this could become the second phase of a Spanish pilot with the ‘rampant cavalino’.

Antonio Giovinazzi:

The Italian driver has had a relationship with Ferrari for several years. He has had him as a third driver at some point and later he has given his support by placing him as an Alfa Romeo Racing driver. Although he has not shone in Formula 1, he could become a key player for the Maranello team, since he could be the perfect squire for Charles Leclerc, whom they seek to position after the excellent campaign in 2019. In this way, tranquility could come. to the Italian squad, since they would have fully defined who would be the leader.

Sergio Pérez:

During the last years, the Guadalajara native has demonstrated solidity and maturity. Despite not having the fastest car, it has been constant and this has allowed it to be the leader among the rest of the drivers who are not part of Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull. In 2013 the big one of the moment made the leap, McLaren, but the team was not in shape and ‘Checo’ had to leave. It is not a secret that the Mexican wants and longs to be in a top team that gives him the real possibility of being world champion. He has a great financial backing and if he had the chance at Ferrari, he would have the support. It must be remembered that a few years ago he was part of the Ferrari Driver Academy and in September 2011 he did a test at Fiorano.

Valtteri Bottas:

A change of air would not hurt the Finnish pilot Valtteri Bottas. He has experience in a top team like Mercedes and would also fit in as a good squire for Charles Leclerc. He is not a problematic or controversial pilot.

Lewis Hamilton:

The British driver has won everything with Mercedes. Now he is in search of his seventh world championship. Chances are remote that you can make a change, but you may have a Ferrari driver on your wish list at some point. It could also be of great interest for those of Maranello to have its high prestige and overwhelming piloting.

Fernando Alonso:

In the possibilities, nothing should be ruled out. The Spanish rider has made no secret of his interest in returning to the highest motorsport category and this option certainly does not displease him at all. However, there are economic issues and some others that could prevent a second phase of the experienced Asturian pilot in the Italian ranks.

We will see what the decision will be made by Scuderia Ferrari.

.