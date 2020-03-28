The German feels that the difficult moments have made him stronger

He does not rule out taking mechanical engineering at university when he retires

Sebastian Vettel has answered questions from Ferrari fans through Scuderia’s social media profiles. The German explained that he would not change anything in his sports career because he has been very successful.

Vettel has explained that he would not give any advice to the young Sebastian who debuted in Formula 1 in 2007. He thinks that everything that has happened has been for some reason and the complicated moments make him better.

Right now, Vettel is in a difficult situation. According to Italian press reports, Ferrari has offered to renew him for just one year and with a pay cut.

“I would not like to give any advice to the old Seb. Everything that has happened has been for something. I am very lucky to have had the career that I have had. I would not have liked to have any shortcut. Although there are difficult moments, that makes you stronger, “he said.

The four-time champion is at home with the family. He explained that the coronavirus epidemic is a very serious issue and urges everyone to be responsible and stay isolated.

“I can’t give much advice. You have to take it seriously and take care of yourself and others, especially the older ones. Wash your hands regularly … And above all respect the situation and distances from others”

Vettel does not rule out studying a degree in mechanical engineering when he retires from Formula 1. The German confesses that he was going to do it before becoming a professional pilot and has technical uncertainty.

“Before I started professionally, when I finished high school I was planning to go to college and study mechanical engineering. I do not rule. Now I have other hobbies, but I love knowing everything and how cars work. It may be something for the future. ”

The Ferrari driver has recognized that the best gift a fan can give him is to draw a smile on his face. Vettel always appreciates the kind displays of support from his fans.

“I think the best I can get from the fans is that they make me smile. Receive your messages and letters. To think that someone has dedicated time to you is very special. I really appreciate it, “said Vettel to finish.

