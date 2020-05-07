He believes that the future of the four-time champion depends on his personal motivation

Ralf Schumacher advises you to leave Ferrari in case you want to continue in the long term

Di Resta does not believe that the German has much influence on his final decision

Mika Häkkinen says that should Sebastian Vettel decide to continue in Formula 1 beyond this season, it will be a great addition to any team on the grid today. The former driver and world champion thinks that the German still has rope in the Grand Circus if his personal motivation is high enough to continue.

Vettel has so far been the main protagonist of the Silly Season 2020. The German is currently negotiating a possible renewal with Ferrari, although he has also been related to the McLaren team. Häkkinen is clear that if Vettel decides to continue in Formula 1 and leaves Ferrari, it would be a great addition to any team on the grid.

“I think Sebastian’s future depends only on his personal motivation. At his age, he can still go on for many more years. So if he wants to continue in Formula 1 beyond this season, it would be a great signing for any team “, Häkkinen has declared in words collected by the Finnish medium t-online.

On the other hand, Ralf Schumacher assures that if Vettel wants to continue in the Grand Circus and bet on a long-term project, what he should do is abandon Ferrari. On the other hand, if your main goal is to continue fighting for victories in 2021, it is to renew with those of Maranello and accept that reduction in salary in your new contract.

“If you want to look long term, you have to leave Ferrari. If you want to win races next year, you have little choice, you would have to stay at Ferrari and accept a new contract with less money, “Schumacher told Kolner Express.

Finally, Paul Di Resta does not imagine Vettel having the last word in the negotiations, and believes that he will have to end up signing what he has on the table. Therefore, he is not sure whether or not he will continue in Formula 1 next year.

“I cannot imagine that Vettel will have a great influence on the final decisionHe has to accept what they offer him. And of course, that could mean a Formula 1 march, “said Di Resta to finish.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.