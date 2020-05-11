German and Scuderia have not reached a renewal agreement

The next step: probable withdrawal, or difficult search for a seat

Vettel’s departure leaves Carlos Sainz free as a Ferrari driver

Sebastian Vettel will not continue at Ferrari after the 2020 season, according to information leaked to the German press that will be officialized today. The four-time world champion and Scuderia have not reached a renewal agreement by 2021 and will choose either to withdraw or to find another F1 seat. This leaves the doors open to the imminent signing of Carlos Sainz by Ferrari.

Vettel will not renew his contract with Ferrari at the end of the 2020 season, according to information leaked to German magazines Bild and Auto Motor und Sport. The Teuton will end six years dressed in red after failing to reach an agreement with Scuderia, as the team itself intended. According to these media, the official announcement of the separation will take place in the next few hours.

Vettel rejected an offer from Ferrari that lengthened his contract by one more season with a substantial reduction in salary – classified as a “joke” by his closest environment. The Scuderia did not change its strategy too much, so the departure of the German will be the only possible option, especially after the tension accumulated in the Scuderia after the arrival of the young talent of Charles Leclerc.

The 32-year-old German driver has not met the expectations of the Maranello home in the past two seasons. After numerous errors on the track and Leclerc’s triumph in the team’s particular internal duel in 2019, Vettel had lost his leader status. And for Ferrari, keeping a four-time champion without the maximum motivation and reluctant to acquire a collaborative attitude with Leclerc was not the preferred option.

Now, Vettel will have to decide what is the next move in his sports career: find a seat in Formula 1 or say goodbye to the Grand Circus, at least for the 2021 season. The alternatives within the queen category are increasingly limited. The German is a high cache driver who, a priori, requires a competitive car. Right now, only Ferrari, Mercedes and Red Bull can meet Vettel’s requirements.

CARLOS SAINZ, DESTINATION FOR FERRARI

The official nature of this announcement will also, in all probability, trigger the official arrival of Carlos Sainz as the titular driver of Ferrari, alongside Charles Leclerc since the 2021 season. The 25-year-old from Madrid is the ideal and preferred option for Italians, as published by Cristóbal Rosaleny and Raymond Blancafort for this header on May 8.

In turn, Sainz’s departure to Maranello will leave a free seat at McLaren. Daniel Ricciardo is clearly the best positioned to replace the Spanish, with negotiations underway. The Australian would thus abandon Renault after a disappointing 2019 for the diamond team and without an economic offer for 2021 similar to what he currently enjoys.

