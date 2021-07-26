“Vettel should dominate Stroll like Perez did”

Vettel joined Aston Martin for the 2021 season of the Formula 1 after a very tough 2020 with Ferrari in which he barely managed to get on the podium once and finished 13th in the championship, his worst result since competing full time in the top flight.

The four-time F1 world champion got off to a rocky start at Aston Martin and only in the fifth round in Monaco managed to finish in the points for the first time with an outstanding fifth place. To that he added a great second place in the following Azerbaijan race and a ninth in Paul Ricard for a total of 30 units so far in the contest.

Stroll, for his part, has 18 points but has been more consistently in the top 10, as he managed to score in six of the ten races held so far this year, with three-eighth places as his best results (Imola, Monaco and Styria).

When comparing qualifying matches between Vettel and Stroll, the German is ahead 6-4, having taken the lead in the last two grand prix weekends.

To Ralf Schumacher, who competed in Formula 1 between 1997 and 2007 and is currently an analyst at Germany’s Sky Sports, Vettel should have more dominance over Stroll.

“Sebastian is taking care of many matters at the moment, it is his right. But the most important thing should be to have his teammate under control,” said Ralf Schumacher in an interview with the German publication Sport Bild.

“For example, Sergio Pérez was always two or three tenths faster than Lance Stroll in the same conditions and cars last year. When I see Pérez now at Red Bull in a duel with Max Verstappen, it should actually be easy for Sebastian to be consistently faster than Stroll. He has to get it if he wants to lead the team forward, “fired the German.

If you compare last season in Racing Point (Today Aston Martin), when Stroll shared a team with Sergio Pérez, the Mexican beat the Canadian by 10 to 4 in the qualifying sessions. In the drivers’ championship, in addition, Pérez finished with 125 points against 75 for Stroll.

A caveat that must be made to Ralf Schumacher’s words is that Pérez and Stroll had been sharing a roof for some time at the Silverstone team, while Vettel arrived this year and found a different car concept than the one he was used to during his stay. at Ferrari. He already showed his talent and it remains to be seen how the season continues for the multiple German champion.

Gallery: Sebastian Vettel's podium at the 2021 Azerbaijan GP

Click on the arrows to scroll through the images

