This first offer would be a one-year downgrade

Vettel seeks to continue in the Scuderia for two years, they count from the country of Maranello

Vettel has not accepted the first offer proposed by Ferrari to renew with them, which would consist of a one-year contract with a significantly lower salary than it has received with Scuderia so far.

Sebastian Vettel has rejected Ferrari’s first offer, which consisted of a new one-year contract for which he would receive less money than he currently charges, according to the Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport. A month ago Sky Italia announced that this first offer was down and for a year and now the aforementioned Italian newspaper handles similar information, but announces the refusal of the four-time champion.

Ferrari wants to keep Vettel, but under certain conditions. As a result of the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus, the Scuderia would only be willing to offer 12 million euros, which is what it also pays Charles Leclerc, and proposes to the four-time champion a renewal of only one year. This contrasts with the 27 million euros it currently charges each year and does not match the wishes of Vettel, who is looking for a contract of at least two years duration, according to information arriving from Italy.

The sources of La Gazzetta dello Sport doubt that Scuderia will present him a better offer Sebastian. In parallel, Ferrari also talks to Daniel Ricciardo, Carlos Sainz and Antonio Giovinazzi.

Lewis Hamilton is totally ruled out of the equation, after yesterday the driver himself denied the rumors linking him to Ferrari and reaffirmed his long-term commitment to Mercedes. “There is no dream of going to another team. I am with the team of my dreams,” Lewis said yesterday.

In addition, according to the mentioned newspaper, the top of Ferrari sees the hexacampeón, who is only three years older than Vettel, too old to occupy a seat in the Scuderia.

