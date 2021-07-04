Vettel receives a penalty on the grid for blocking Alonso

Sebastian Vettel was among the 10 fastest in the classification of the 2021 Austrian GP of Formula 1 in the Red Bull Ring this Saturday, but he was also the protagonist of a controversial incident with Fernando Alonso at the end of Q2.

The German had been preparing his last attempt, but the Spaniard from Alpine He reached the penultimate turn (9) with great speed, on the lap and looking to pass the cut, after improving the first two sets.

Vettel joined the race line to avoid the last corner, hindering the Spaniard and squandering his chances of going to the final Q3. Instead, the Aston Martin He went seventh to the last round, despite aborting that lap, and qualified eighth in the third session.

Also read:

Nevertheless, Race Direction He reported before the classification was finalized that the commissioners would investigate the incident in the early afternoon. Vettel and Alonso entered the audience with the commissioners at 4:50 p.m. local time to give a statement, accompanied by members of their teams.

And almost three hours later, the stewards announced that they would impose three penalty spots on the grid for Sunday’s race and a point on his Super License to the German Aston Martin driver.

In the statement issued at 7:22 p.m. local time, they assure that after reviewing the video evidence and listening to the two protagonists and their respective teams, “Vettel was the last car in a row of three and it bothered Alonso, so that this one had to abort its fast return “.

This means breaking article 31.5 of the F1 sports regulations for “hindering” another car and therefore the stewards consider that Vettel is guilty.

In this way, the German will start 11th on the grid in the 2021 Austrian GP, ​​something that, as Alonso made clear after qualifying, will not compensate for the fact that the Spaniard has to leave very late on a weekend where his A521 seemed to have a extra pace to a lap.

The photos of the classification of the Austrian GP 2021 Formula 1

Second place Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M

1/37

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M

2/37

Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M

3/37

Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M

4/37

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M

5/37

Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M

6/37

Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21

7/37

Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21

8/37

Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21

9/37

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M

10/37

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M

11/37

Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M

12/37

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M

13/37

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M

14/37

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

15/37

Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

16/37

Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-21

17/37

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-21

18/37

Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Nikita Mazepin, Haas VF-21

19/37

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT02

20/37

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21

21/37

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21

22/37

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

23/37

Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

24/37

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

25/37

Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12

26/37

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT02

27/37

Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT02

28/37

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin

29/37

Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A521, en pits

30/37

Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT02

31/37

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M

32/37

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521

33/37

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Fans

34/37

Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21

35/37

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

36/37

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

37/37

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images