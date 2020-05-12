Sebastian Vettel opens a period of reflection to decide whether to continue in Formula 1 beyond this season. The four-time champion already knows that he will not renew with Ferrari and now he is debating whether to look for a steering wheel in another team or assume his retirement from the queen category.

Vettel is only 32 years old, so he still has rope for a new long-term contract if he wishes. The bottom line is whether his motivation is still the same as before, and whether his champion pride can take a step back from a less competitive team.

There is only one better place than Ferrari today, and that is Mercedes. But it is a matter of time that Lewis Hamilton renews and it is difficult to think that Toto Wolff dispenses with Valtteri Bottas in favor of the four-time champion, since it would pose a threat to the stability of the team and change a formula that has paid off in recent years.

Beyond Mercedes and Ferrari, the only immediate performance target is Red Bull. The team that saw him grow and succeed, and with whom he still maintains an excellent relationship despite his transfer to Scuderia. The direction of Milton Keynes is the same as in the past and Sebastian knows the environment well.

Max Verstappen has a long-term contract, but Alexander Albon is guided by an annual one. And Christian Horner will surely have a moment of doubt if he is presented with the opportunity to play down his four-time champion, who could play a mentor role for Verstappen, who is still young and could benefit from his experience.

The question is what Sebastian wants to do. Until this winter he had always said that his motivation was still intact, but in the Ferrari farewell statement he has prepared the ground for a possible withdrawal.

“What has happened in the last few months has made many of us reflect on our priorities in life. I will take time to reflect on what matters to me for the future,” he said.

His last partner before Leclerc, Kimi Räikkönen, had no problem calling at Alfa Romeo to continue competing, despite the fact that he knew he would play a very different role from the one he starred in Maranello. Vettel’s cache is different and his goals, at least until this preseason, too.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.