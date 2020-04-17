The German would choose to compete behind closed doors

Puts fan and worker health above F1 economy

Formula 1 is working on putting together a calendar so that the 2020 season can be played. The idea is to condense as many runs as possible in the second half of the year. However, Sebastian Vettel cautions that holding too many GPs in a row is not a viable thing.

The German agrees to having more tests in a row than usual, but believes there is a limit. For the Ferrari driver, the well-being of all workers must be taken care of, not just the drivers. That is why he makes it clear that some week of rest will be needed.

“We are probably going to have more races, they will be more compact, but the limit should be the people. It should be respected that they need a break, it is not realistic to have ten race weekends in a row,” he said in statements collected by the official website. of F1.

Austria, which has its GP scheduled for July 5, has been open to holding two races and doing it behind closed doors. Vettel thinks that resuming the season without fans in the stands would be the right thing to do.

“The first few races will probably be a bit compromised. Nobody likes to race in front of empty stands, but the question is obviously when is the right time to start running and if a phantom race, without fans, could be held much earlier that a race that is as we are used to, “he explained.

The drivers want to get back on the track, but they are perfectly aware that the decisions made have been the right ones. Vettel has stated that they have communicated with each other to discuss when and when it will be possible to compete. In addition, he stresses that for them the most important thing is to guarantee security.

“It is very difficult, it is a hard decision. You have the health of the sport, from the business point of view, but on the other hand they have a responsibility with the people who work in the paddock and, more importantly, with the fans. Many people He comes to see our careers. We need to be sure that we take care of them as much as we take care of ourselves, “he said to finish.

