Vettel, for more in France

06/16/2021 at 6:05 PM CEST

If there was a driver who ended up especially happy two weeks ago at the Azerbaijan GP, ​​in addition to the winner, Sergio Pérez, it was Sebastian Vettel. The four-time German champion made an incredible comeback that catapulted him to second place, adding his second consecutive ‘top 5’ after fifth place achieved in Monaco a month ago. ‘Seb’, who started his Aston Martin adventure with many doubts due to his poor performance and amidst rumors of retirement, is delighted to ‘shut his mouth’ and hopes to continue progressing on the more traditional circuits, starting with that of Paul Ricard, stage of the French Grand Prix this weekend.

“We entered this race with optimism after the success of Baku. There has been time to celebrate but now I am totally focused on maintaining our streak & rdquor ;, he says Vettel, who has managed to feel more comfortable with his new car and has risen to ninth position in the drivers’ championship, with 28 points (19 more than his partner Lance Stroll). The German calls on his team to continue on this path consistently so as not to get off the fight in the middle zone: “We have taken home good points both in Monaco and in Azerbaijan and we need to continue in a consistent way, because we are facing a extremely tight midfield battle this year & rdquor;, he warns.

Stroll, who left in Baku victim of one of the two Pirelli blowouts, is motivated by the pace of the race that he showed until the moment of his retirement. “My career ended in disappointment, but the whole team can draw positive aspects from our race pace and the push that Sebastian’s podium gave us all. I am determined to come back stronger in France & rdquor ;, he points out.

Slowly, Aston Martin is making up lost ground. Last year, still like Racing Point, they fought to be the best team behind Mercedes and Red Bull. In the end they were overtaken by McLaren and they finished fourth, two positions better than the one they currently occupy.