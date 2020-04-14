The German says he doesn’t mind ending up in front of or behind Charles

He stresses that the priority is to correct weaknesses and be back in front

Sebastian Vettel says that Ferrari’s success matters far more to him than the outcome of his battle this year against Charles Leclerc. The German again insists on the relevance of correcting the weaknesses of the 2019 team to return to the top.

Despite the media importance that the battle between Vettel and Leclerc has had, the German assures that for him the only relevant thing this year is that Ferrari is going in the right direction.

“It is not important if I have five points more or less than Leclerc. The important thing is that we go in the right direction as a team. Obviously last year was a step backwards because we were not as solid as years before. There are reasons. We need to understand them and make sure they disappear and that we move forward again, “Vettel told the British magazine Autosport.

“Being five points ahead or behind sure mattered to me at the time, but really our goal here is to make sure that Ferrari is back on top,” he adds.

On the other hand, Vettel also exposes how it manages in its own meats the current trend of soaring and burying athletes so quickly. “The questions change every day, they change after each result, so in this aspect I feel that you live more in the short term today. If you have a bad day, things are a disaster the next few days. If you have a good one, you are the best for weeks, “he explains.

“It has always been like this in some way, but now the speed with which everything changes has changed. However, that is something that not only happens in Formula 1, but throughout the world. I am not a financial expert, but if you look at the stock market, one day it goes up and the other goes down “, exposes the four-time champion to finish.

