Vettel does not believe to have acted badly in his movement with Alonso

Sebastian Vettel and Fernando Alonso They met in the last seconds of the 2021 Formula 1 Austrian GP qualifying and the incident led to controversy.
The German rider had been preparing his fastest lap in turns 8 and 9 when the Spaniard was launched, improving his first two sets in an attempt to advance to Q3. But Vettel got in the middle of the line at Turn 9, the penultimate of the Red Bull Ring, squandering the options of Alonso to improve your time.
That caused a significant anger in the two-time Spanish world champion, who came to say on the radio in the heat of battle a resounding “But what the hell! I can’t believe it!”, After being third in Q1.
Alonso was left out of Q3, 14th, and the set is being investigated by the stewards, after Vettel qualified eighth on the grid for the ninth round of the 2021 F1 season, on his 34th birthday.
When the four-time German champion was asked about the incident, he said: “Well … I don’t think there is much more I could have done. Time was short and we had all agreed to slow down between turns 8 and 9, all the time. The world agreed, but they all passed me there and skipped the line. I don’t think it was the right thing to do. “
“I don’t think I did anything wrong. I was just the last and Fernando was the first to arrive. I’m sorry for him, but I don’t think I did anything wrong.”
“As soon as I looked in the mirrors, because it’s not a good place to have traffic, I saw him coming right at that moment that I started to accelerate. I tried to avoid him and basically sacrificed my lap to give him as much space as possible. I couldn’t do much else. “.
Vettel made it clear that if there were culprits, it would be the cars that passed him in turns 8-9, in an area where they had agreed in the drivers’ meeting that everyone would leave a gap.
“I do not think I have done anything wrong. The others were the ones who jumped the queue where we said it could not be done. I do not know if they were not listening,” concluded the Aston Martin.
