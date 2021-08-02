Vettel disqualified from the Hungarian GP and Sainz takes the podium

Vettel He finished second at the Hungaroring, behind Esteban Ocon, a first-time winner, and thereby secured his second podium of 2021 for his new team.

After crossing the finish line, Vettel parked his car on the side of the track at Turn 12 after Aston Martin ordered him to stop the car on the radio. Later it was learned that the German did not complete the cool-down lap due to lack of fuel in his car.

During post-race checks, the FIA ​​was unable to take a one-liter fuel sample from Vettel’s Aston Martin to check for gasoline, a measure that is required by regulation.

The technical delegate Jo Bauer he referred the matter to the stewards, stating that “only a 0.3 liter sample could be drawn” of fuel from the car.

This violated article 6.6.2 of the 2021 Formula 1 Technical Regulations, which says that “competitors must ensure that a 1.0 liter fuel sample can be taken from the car at any time during the event.”

Subsequently, Aston Martin He attempted to extract the required one-liter sample under FIA supervision, but was unsuccessful, which meant that Vettel was disqualified.

In their verdict, delivered at 22:00 local time, the FIA ​​stewards noted: “The team had several opportunities to try to extract the necessary amount of fuel from the tank, however it was only possible to pump 0.3 liters.”

“During the hearing in the presence of the FIA ​​Technical Delegate and the FIA ​​Technical Director, the Aston Martin team principal stated that 1.44 liters should remain in the tank, but they were not able to extract it. This figure is calculated using the model FFM or injector ”.

“Given this situation, car # 5 does not meet the requirements of Art. 6.6 of the FIA ​​Technical Regulations. According to Art. 6.6.2 competitors must ensure that a 1.0 liter fuel sample can be taken from the car at any time. The procedure was followed, however, the 1.0 liter fuel sample could not be extracted “.

Aston Martin has the right to appeal the stewards’ decision, but it is not yet clear whether it will.

The decision is an aid to Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes in the fight before Max Verstappen y Red BullAs the Briton climbs to second place and increases his championship lead from six to eight points, Verstappen also scores an extra point by moving up to ninth.

Carlos Sainz, from Ferrari, inherits the last place on the podium, while the Williams duo, Nicholas Latifi and George Russell, he also benefits enormously by adding two extra points each, bringing the team total to 10.

Alfa Romeo’s Kimi Raikkonen climbs to 10th and takes the last point.

Before his disqualification, Vettel, who also received a reprimand for wearing a T-shirt in support of LBGTQ + rights during the Hungarian national anthem ceremony, said he was “disappointed” that he was unable to beat Ocon in the competition.

“I’m a bit disappointed because I felt like I was a little bit faster for most of the race,” said Vettel. “But Esteban didn’t make a single mistake and I didn’t get close enough.”

“Obviously, it’s a great result for us, but when you’re so close, you’re always looking for victory more than second place.”

Vettel last suffered a similar situation in the 2012 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, when it was part of Red Bull and was excluded from the rankings for not providing a large enough fuel sample.