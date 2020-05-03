The German has run in Sepang the two races of the ‘Legends Trophy’

The victories have been for Juan Pablo Montoya and Adrián Fernández

Sebastian Vettel has ‘debuted’ – better said, has been seen for the first time in an official competition – in the world of virtual racing with a discreet performance, including spinning top, in the Legends Trophy organized by The Race.

In this new installment of the Legends Trophy the protagonists have been the Sepang circuit and the beautiful Brabham BT44B. As usual, the chosen simulator has been rFactor 2 and Sebastian Vettel has joined the star cast.

The German driver, after a couple of incidents in the first race, had to settle for fifteenth position in his ‘start’, but for the second race he would start seventh due to the inverted grid.

A first race that has been won by Juan Pablo Montoya, with a comfortable income over Jenson Button and Emanuele Pirro. Oriol Servià, for his part, could only be sixteenth, just behind Sebastian Vettel.

The second race would be a different story. Vettel was seventh and, after the usual incidents at the start, he was fourth. However, just a few corners later, his career would be cut short.

The four-time world champion was in a tight battle with Petter Solberg, Jan Magnussen and Jenson Button when, in the always difficult braking of turn 14, he lost control of his car and spun.

In this second race, Adrián Fernández has given a recital to take the win with almost five seconds of advantage over Darren Turner; Emanuele Pirro has returned to the podium and this time Oriol Servià has curdled a remarkable sixth position.

Once Sebastian Vettel had tried Simracing, his partner Charles Leclerc said yesterday that the German asked him about his plataforma streaming ’platform. Will we see them both running virtual live races?

.