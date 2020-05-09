The German thinks that people misinterpret Ferrari’s philosophy

Maintains the same goal since 2015: win a World Cup with Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel believes that the Italian tradition within Ferrari is not the cause of Scuderia’s poor performance in recent years. The German, with his future in the air, maintains that his goal is still to win a World Cup with those of Maranello.

Vettel stressed that the passion for working at Ferrari is what drives its workers to always leave the factory with motivation.

“The strong point of this team is the passion for Ferrari. This is what I think excites the people who come and go from the factory every day. The legend and myth of this brand and being part of its history”, has stated in statements for Autosport.

If Ferrari stands out for something, it is for being the most ‘closed’ and traditional team in the entire paddock. It is true that in recent years they follow the trend of the other teams and have given a more public image on social networks or with their participation in the documentary ‘Drive to Survive’ on Netflix.

Vettel does not see this as a negative point. In fact, he thinks that people misinterpret Ferrari’s philosophy.

“It is very Italian inside, it has very Italian norms and traditions, something that is great because they are maintained, but at the same time it is very modern. I think sometimes it is not understood because sometimes Italy is seen as a very traditional place with a lot of things like ‘mamma’ and things like that. ”

“But people are very open-minded and I think we have a lot of young talents in the team. People with very good ideas, creative and I think it is a pity that we have not yet met in terms of results,” he added.

The German has only one goal since his arrival at Ferrari in 2015: to win his fifth World Cup. It is a feat that escapes Vettel and his future with the Italians is very uncertain today. Maranello’s men want to keep Sebastian, but he is not willing to accept any offer.

“For this reason, the objective is to continue working. I think that someday we will get there. The mission is the same because we are not the best. Obviously, Mercedes has beaten us in recent years. So that is pending.”

“Obviously, we have had many races and many experiences. I think we have had great moments and not so good moments, but as I say the objective is the same: win with Ferrari,” Vettel said to finish.

