Vettel at risk of losing podium over fuel sample

The German pilot of Aston Martin he finished second at the Hungaroring after moving up through the qualifier thanks to the chaos of the opening lap, narrowly losing the victory to Esteban Ocon’s Alpine.

The four-time world champion earned his second podium of the year for the Silverstone team, but is at risk of being disqualified from the race.

During post-competition checks, the SON It found that it could not get enough fuel out of the German driver’s car to provide the one-liter sample, an amount required in the technical regulations of the category.

Vettel did not complete the cooldown lap after taking the checkered flag and parked his car on the side of the track at Turn 12 after Aston Martin radioed him to halt the car’s advance.

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21, celebrates second place.

In a bulletin issued after the race, the FIA ​​technical delegate, Jo BauerHe wrote that he would refer the matter to the commissioners.

“After the race, it was checked on car number 5 whether a 1.0-liter fuel sample could be taken,” the document says.

“But it was only possible to extract 0.3 liters following the procedures established in Article 6.6.4 of the 2021 Formula 1 Technical Regulations.”

“I am therefore referring this matter to the stewards for their consideration as it does not comply with Article 6.6.2 of the 2021 Formula 1 Technical Regulations.”

Article 6.6.2 says that “competitors must ensure that a 1.0 liter fuel sample can be taken from the car at any time during the event”.

An Aston Martin representative is due to appear before the stewards at 8:20 PM local time in Hungary to clarify the fuel issue.

If Vettel were disqualified, Hamilton would rise to second place, while Carlos Sainz would take third place for him along with Ferrari.

It would also be a huge points boost for Williams, who would see Nicholas Latifi and George Russell rise to seventh and eighth respectively.

Previous incidents with the fuel issue took place in 2012, where both Vettel and the then pilot of McLarenLewis Hamilton were disqualified from qualifying sessions for failing to provide a large enough fuel sample.

