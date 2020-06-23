The German has tested the SF71H today in a private test on said circuit

The Italian track negotiates to be after Monza in the current calendar

Sebastian Vettel has made a public demand for Formula 1 to visit the Mugello circuit in the 2020 season, after the only eight confirmed dates on the calendar. The German rode today on said track with a 2018 Ferrar in a private test.

Mugello is one of the circuits that has sounded strongly to make an extraordinary appearance on the 2020 calendar due to the changes by the COVID-19 and Sebastian Vettel is the first pilot to have given his opinion on the matter … which it is clear and direct.

The German was today with Charles Leclerc and Mattia Binotto on the Italian circuit – usual in the MotoGP schedules – in a private test to recover sensations before the July Austrian GP and he did it with an SF71H of the 2018 season, as the rules dictate.

“It’s great to come back. It was great to be able to get back to the car after so much time and more on a circuit like this, which has made it more special. Mugello is one of the favorite circuits for all drivers and we should come to have a GP here This year, that would be great … and even better if it could be with fans in the stands, “said Vettel.

Rumors suggest that Mugello’s race – which could not be called the Italian GP – would come after Monza’s appointment on the first weekend of September.

The Italian GP has been contested on 69 occasions at the Monza circuit and only once at Imola, although the layout of San Marino has been present in 26 other calendars of the premier class. The only other circuit on Italian soil that F1 has organized has been that of Pescara, which did so only in 1957.

Formula 1 was, however, at Mugello, for pre-season testing in 2012 for the last time. Interestingly, MotoGP has confirmed that they will not go to Mugello on their 2020 calendar due to the coronavirus pandemic.

