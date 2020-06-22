The two Ferrari drivers will seek to recover feelings after the stop by covid-19

The Scuderia officially returns to action tomorrow

11 days left for the 2020 season to officially start in Austria

Ferrari will test tomorrow with its 2018 SF71H at the Mugello circuit. Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel will jump onto the track in order to arrive as well prepared as possible to the first appointment on the calendar in Austria, for which there are only 11 days left.

Ferrari will officially return to action tomorrow. After the Leclerc promotion day by Maranello the other day, this Tuesday they will be able to shoot without mileage limit in Mugello. Scuderia will use their SF71H from two seasons ago and they hope that this test will be of great help to their two drivers for the first race of the year in Austria.

“Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc they will finally return to the activity tomorrow to do a test day at the Mugello circuitWe look forward to seeing you behind the wheel of the SF71H, “Ferrari shared on his social media.

The Italians will be one of the last teams to hit the track before the 2020 season returns to action. Teams like Mercedes and Renault have already tested their car two seasons ago, while Racing Point opted for a filming day with limited mileage of 100 kilometers with its RP20 this season.

Running in Mugello, a Ferrari-owned circuit, has a special meaning and is that the location has not been selected at random. The Scuderia usually tests on Fiorano, the track that is right next to the factory. However, the fact that Mugello is one step away from celebrating a Grand Prix this year has made the team decide on this route. If Mugello is confirmed to host a second event in Italy, Maranello’s will carry out their homework.

There are only 11 days left for the traffic lights to turn green and the drivers can go out to roll freely for the free practice dispute at Red Bull Ring, on July 3. The long wait to have Formula 1 back gradually comes to an end.

