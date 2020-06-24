Scuderia Ferrari reactivated its preparation for the start of the 2020 season, which was affected by the pandemic. For this reason, he conducted a day of testing at the Mugello Circuit with his drivers, Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel.

This training was carried out on board the SF71H, a car with which the Maranello team competed in the 2018 season. During the morning it was the turn for the German Sebastian Vettel, covering a distance equivalent to a Grand Prix (310 km).

Meanwhile the Monegasque Charles Leclerc piloted the racing car in the afternoon, completing the same distance. Last Thursday the young pilot made a short tour of the streets of Maranello with the SF1000, with which the Italian squad will compete this season.

The test also served to simulate the working conditions they will have at the Austrian GP next week, following biosafety protocols. Pilots, mechanics and engineers used their masks and respected social distancing, in a garage design that has been modified.

“I was very happy to return to the car after a break that was longer than usual in winter,” said Sebastian Vettel. “I was also pleased to finally see all the guys on the team. It was great to feel those feelings again in a car and to do it on such a spectacular track.

I really think Mugello deserves to host a Formula 1 Grand Prix. I haven’t driven here in eight years, so it took me a few laps to get used to the track and then I really enjoyed it, “said the four-time world champion.

Meanwhile Charles Leclerc said: “It was good to be back on the track, really. I had missed it! Although I have been quite busy with virtual races during this long break, I needed once again to have that physical impression of speed.

Being able to drive on a track as spectacular as Mugello, for the first time behind the wheel of a Formula 1 car, helped make this day even more memorable. Now, we are looking into the season and starting next week, things get serious! ”