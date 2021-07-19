Vettel and his gesture of picking up the garbage at the Silverstone circuit

The Grand Prix of Great Britain 2021After two closed-door races in 2020, it welcomed a crowd of fans who filled the stands. And, as is often the case in large crowds, the stands were full of debris that began to be more visible as the public left and the seats were left empty.

Sebastian Vettel he had had a Sunday to forget. Despite completing a good weekend, at the restart, fighting with Fernando Alonso, he scored a spin that condemned him to the rear of the grid, and then he had to leave with mechanical problems in the car.

First of all a land, swallow me, Vettel decided not to hide, and in fact stepped forward to set a great example to the world by cleaning up the garbage that fans had left in the stands of the English circuit.

After attending to his obligations to the media, the four-time champion put on his gloves and, with a plastic bag in hand, began to collect everything he found. It was revealed by several fans who uploaded videos to social networks and, according to which, the Aston Martin helped “for hours” to clean by filling more than four gigantic bags.

Vettel has always been concerned about the residue that Formula 1 leaves behind during races, and on other occasions he has been seen cleaning the paddock of bottles. In fact, with his pressure he managed to get Formula 1 to ban single-use plastic bottles from this season.

“I think F1 attracts a lot of people who come to the races and it generates a lot of waste. People like to have a beer, water or maybe something else. And generally all of that is distributed in plastic cups and bottles, like this that we should stop that. We should find an alternative to give people drinks, but without plastic, “the then Ferrari driver said last year.

Although he does not have social networks to enact it, the German is a great defender of sustainability and nature. During confinement, he switched to organic agriculture, assuring that he did not want to settle “for a small heart, I sought to make a slightly bigger heart.”

Before this year’s Austrian GP, ​​Vettel built a ‘bee hotel’ alongside the children of an Austrian school, and this year he has worn a pink helmet in his first season with Aston Martin as a partner of the water company. BWT. With the slogan Change the world, sip by sip, it has been part of a campaign to ensure that there is drinking water in the taps around the world.

Also read:

Vettel’s gesture this Sunday draws even more attention when arriving after a spin and abandonment. And it is that it is not necessary to proclaim it to the four winds or fill the social networks with post to help have a better world.

“This weekend looked promising and without that problem I should have finished in the points zone,” he said after the race.

“I am very disappointed to lose in a close duel with Fernando. I am not sure what happened, but I miscalculated, lost grip and skidded. After that, I was left behind. In the end, we did not finish the race because the team stopped the race. car due to a cooling problem. “

Also read: