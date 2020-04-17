The coronavirus disrupts their plans to study the situation after the first races

Not sure how long your next contract can take

Sebastian Vettel admits that he will most likely have to make a decision about his future before competing in this season’s first Grand Prix.

The Ferrari driver ends his contract later this year and both he and his team wanted to wait for the first few races to make a decision for the future. However, the delay in the start of the season due to the coronavirus has completely changed the situation and Sebastian assures that now it is very likely that he will have to decide before having played the first race with the team.

“I don’t think there is a real timeline. About me, it obviously depends on when we have the first race,” says Vettel, who recalls that all teams are perhaps in the same situation, in statements published by the Race Fans website.

“There is a high probability that we will have to make a decision before the first race is held. because right now it seems that there will be no race before June or even in July, so I think we are all waiting, “he adds.

“The priority was to make sure that we are negotiating, all of us, in a correct way with the situation. Then everything was suspended and I imagine that probably has happened in all the teams,” adds the German.

Although the last contracts the German has signed have been three years, he warns that the next one, if it occurs, may be different and anticipates that it will be an agreement with which both Ferrari and he are comfortable.

“Whatever the contract is, It will be an agreement with which the team and I are comfortable, so I have no idea what it will be like in terms of duration. Normally the contracts I’ve had before were all, I think, three years old, “he recalls.

“I know that I am one of the most experienced drivers in Formula 1, but I am not the oldest and I do not think there is an age limit, so I think, as I mentioned, it will depend on what we are comfortable with,” says Vettel. to end.

