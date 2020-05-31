He thinks that signing the German would be good to see from the outside, but not from the inside

After the experiences with Rosberg, he does not recommend Mercedes to have two numbers one

Ensures that Sebastian could take a gap year

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner thinks managing a duo made up of Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel in 2021 would be a very difficult task for Mercedes. The Austrian warns the silver arrows that they already had headaches in the Nico Rosberg stage, and doubts that they want to go through the same thing again next year.

The future of Vettel is being one of the most discussed topics in the transfer market of 2020, and one of the possible new destinations for the German would be Mercedes. However, Horner believes that a team with Vettel and Hamilton as official pilots would be a lot to take on for the silver arrows.

“Maybe Mercedes likes having the headache of having Sebastian and Lewis on the same team. It would be great for all of us to see something like that. Of course, from the point of view of the team, that would be a lot to assumeBut Sebastian is a great driver, and all we can do is wish him the best. Formula 1 will lose if he is not on the grid, “says Horner in an official Formula 1 podcast.

Horner reminds Mercedes that the situation with Hamilton and Rosberg from 2014 to 2016 was already difficult to manage, and he is clear that more of the same would happen with Vettel. For this reason, he does not believe that it is the best addition, especially after having brought calm to Brackley with the arrival of Valtteri Bottas in 2017.

“I always think that the best thing for you is to always go for the best, even if there are negative consequences afterwards. Mercedes has already lived through the aforementioned situation with Rosberg, and it causes a lot of headaches, I’m not sure they want to go through that again after finding a balance with Valtteri on the team“, has added.

To conclude, Horner maintains that Vettel will have thought a lot about a possible march to Mercedes. Of course, in case the German fails to sign for a winning team by 2021, he sees no problem in taking a Saturday year. Also, remember that Sebastian is one of the most successful drivers in history, so he has nothing more to prove.

“Sebastian is a person who thinks a lot, and he will have thought a lot about it, I have no doubts. What he has accomplished during his career is incredibleSo if he sees that nothing is available to him by the end of the year, it could take a year on Saturday. He has a young family, and is one of the most successful pilots in history. It is still very fast, “Horner said to finish.

