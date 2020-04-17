Ensures that it will not disclose the financial agreement they reach

Sebastian Vettel already talks to Ferrari about lowering his salary, but he assures that he will not make the results of their talks public, since he believes that there should be no advertising of this type of act.

The Ferrari driver assures that, like other members of the grid, he is talking to his team about how he can help, with his salary, to limit damage to the Italian company and emerge as best as possible, as a company, from the crisis of the coronavirus.

However, Sebastian has already advanced that he will not do like other pilots, who have made public the effort they are making at the moment, but prefers to keep the economic decision he makes for himself, since he believes that it is something that is better do not brag so that it does not look like an image wash or something similar.

“Definitely it’s something I’m talking about with the team. Obviously we don’t know yet what the season will be like, when it will start, how many races there will be, how long it will be … but I will keep the decisions I make on this front with my team, as I’ve always done, “says Vettel at a video conference press conference, according to The Race.

“I am not going to use this argument now to wash my image or anything like that. What I have decided to do in the past, I have done in silence and it will be the same now, “he adds.

In parallel, Sebastian also talks to his team about his future, although he admits that those conversations immediately fell into the background when the global outbreak of the coronavirus began.

“The priority after Australia was to understand what we were dealing with, which I think was not clear enough to some extent, and to ensure the health of Ferrari employees, since Italy has been one of the hardest hit countries in Europe. As it is logical, we were focusing on that “, describes Vettel.

