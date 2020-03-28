Ankalaev and Cutelaba at the UFC Norfolk weigh-in

With UFC 249’s attempts next month, logistical issues are heavily influencing the event. At the moment there is already a conflict with a fight.

The semi-complete Magomedov Ankalaev and Ion Cutelaba will have their rematch on April 18thBut the fight would be in limbo after a travel restriction.

Ankalaev, who lives in Russia, could have problems with the country’s decision to veto all kinds of travel, this due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As of this Monday, no one outside “Diplomats or members of official delegations” You will be able to cross the border.

The light champion of UFC, Khabib Nurmagomedov, who hopes to face Tony Ferguson in the stellar of UFC 249He left the country yesterday, according to reports, the return to his country after being in California, training in the American kickboxing Academy from Saint Joseph.

The Russian explained the difficulty he faces in his account Instagram:

“How I will fly into this battle will be a great mystery to us, since from today for an indefinite period air flights from Russia to other countries are FORBIDDEN!”

Khabib and the rest of his team left Russia yesterday, he should have done the same and left the country yesterday.

I think 60% of the fights in UFC 249 will not take place! ”

Yes Ankalaev let Russia before the indefinite closure, there remains the question of where it will have to go. The President of UFC ensures that it has several locations for the billboard, but it is not known if it will be in U.S or outside the country.

White has already said he expects several fights from UFC 249 canceled due to travel problems associated with coronavirus, but promised to save the event.

After Ankalaev beat Cutelaba after a controversial TKO in UFC Norfolk in February, an immediate rematch was scheduled. Everything points at, this will have to wait.