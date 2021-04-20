Veto on Televisa? There will be no talk of Luis Miguel: The Series | Instagram

The interpreter of “The Inconditional”, the singer Luis Miguel, is celebrating his 51st birthday this April 19 along with the euphoria that is experienced with the premiere of the second season of his series, of which they reveal, Televisa avoid mentioning the subject.

When the television stations stop talking about any detail or circumstance about an artist, it is said that he was “banned” from a production company, it is what Televisa decided to do recently, but is it really a “veto” to Luis Miguel?

Why won’t they talk about the series?

It was a well-known journalist who revealed the reasons for the new decision by the “San Ángel” production company, seeking to avoid referring to any topic related particularly to Luis Miguel: The Series.

The underlying reasons are related to the fact that “the house of Las Estrellas did not acquire the rights of the transmission,” as reported by Alex Kaffie himself through his column “Sin Lisonja”.

This is the real reason why the decision was made that no issue be addressed in relation to the new production that arrived just last Sunday, April 18 and that has caused a great stir until today.

The second season of Luis Miguel’s series was one of the most acclaimed productions after the first part was released in 2018, three years later and due to delays derived from the pandemic that is still living, the production was finally able to premiere the continuation of the story that portrays the life of one of the greatest figures of the show.

This past Sunday, Netflix finally made one of the many fantasies of the idol’s fans come true by accessing two of the chapters that were released and give continuity to the life of the so-called “Sol de México”.

In this new installment, viewers and users of this streaming service were able to witness the new chapters where another part of the “Puerto Rican” career is told.

Turns 51

This Monday, April 19, the “star king” celebrates 51 years, a key date selected by the production for the premiere of this second season, Luis Miguel: The Series, which arrived on April 18 at the Netflix content company .

The “star” who was born on April 19, 1970 in San Juan, Puerto Rico, has dedicated more than 30 years to music and on dates like today, the brilliance of his career shines in every corner, particularly on social networks. where he receives endless congratulations from his most loyal fans.

The platforms are flooded with messages, videos and images that refer to his life, his career, his loves and his secrets, this time added to the excitement for the premiere of the second part of his life.

Despite the fact that for some time he has stayed away from the spotlight, “El Sol” refuses to go out and conquers new generations with his masterful successes and performances.

Until today, his whereabouts are unknown, “Luismi” has not been captured in public since 2020 when he was spotted on his yacht in the company of a woman who did not appear to be Milie Gould, the last with whom he transcended, said a brief romance.

Meanwhile, the Netflix plot has focused everyone’s attention by revealing some of the mysteries that are expected to be uncovered in this production and that will surely give a lot to talk about in each of the episodes that will arrive every Sunday.