On February 25 the fifth R took placeTransnational Work Meeting of the Erasmus + HERMES project (https://www.hermes4las.eu/), whose objective is to address the challenges posed by the Directive 2010/63 / EU of 22 September 2010 on the protection of animals used for scientific purposes, which establishes that “the Member States must guarantee, by authorization or by other means, that the personnel are properly educated, trained and competent”.

The meeting was affected by the contention situation on COVID-19 since a significant number of participants were unable to attend due to flight cancellations, which was solved using videoconferences.

HERMES is coordinated by the IZSAM Institute of Teramo (Italy) and they participate, in addition to the UMU, the Higher Institute of Health, Rome (Italy), Veterinary Continuous Education in Europe VETCEE, Brussels (Belgium), Hellenic Agricultural Organization-Demeter (Hao) – Veterinary Research Institute (Vri) (Greece), and the University of Agricultural Sciences from Uppsala (Sweden).

By the University of Murcia participate in this project the Animal Experimentation Service of the Vice-Rector’s Office for Research, the Area of ​​International Relations and the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, who has acted as hostess.

In accordance with Article 23 of the aforementioned Directive, the priority of HERMES focuses on transparency and recognition of skills and qualifications in the European labor market for all professionals involved in the use and care of animals for scientific purposes.

HERMES addresses this challenge by designing, testing and validating a common certification for the promotion of the free movement of competent personnel in the EU Member States (MS), based on an innovative multilingual ‘digital certificate’ for the recognition and validation of results of learning. The project aims to provide adequate and scalable solutions to the fragmentation of the Laboratory of Science and Education of Animals (LAS E&T) by proposing a new model for planning and managing education and training in LAS (Laboratory of Animal Science) in Europe through:

The definition of European quality standards for vocational education and training in LAS The evaluation of organizations and their training offer in LAS in relation to previous standards in EM The harmonization of Vocational Training (FP) programs in LAS in the UELhe adoption of a common certification scheme for knowledge, skills and abilities to promote the free movement of competent personnel within the territory of the EU

The project also establishes a flexible and open framework for C-VET by adopting web-based learning as an appropriate tool. Therefore, a combined approach is tested with the aim of balancing practical and theoretical knowledge, as well as leveraging the use of ICT as a driver of systemic change.

HERMES It addresses the four different functions of LAS personnel involved in the use of animals for scientific purposes:

Function A: researchers in charge of performing procedures on animals Function B: researchers in charge of the experimental design of procedures and projects Function C: technicians and caretakers of animals working in authorized establishments Function D: operators working in authorized establishments in charge of apply human methods of murder.

The documents are well advanced and will shortly be disseminated among the groups of potential users for their pilot evaluation.

