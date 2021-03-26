Veterinarian accused of child pornography and having sex with a dog – NBC Miami (51)

FLORIDA – A man is under arrest charged with child pornography and having sex with an animal, official sources reported.

Veterinarian Prentis Madden, 40, is in jail on federal charges of possession of child pornography and animal abuse.

Madden is the medical director of the Caring Hands Animal Hospital Center located in the city of Aventura.

He is now being held in the federal prison in Miami and had his first court appearance this Wednesday afternoon.

It is known that the vet was fired from the center where he worked two weeks ago after the alleged allegations.

Federal agents raided the doctor’s home in late February where they found evidence of child pornography and photos of the alleged sexual abuse of a dog.