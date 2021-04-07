Veteran MMA fighter Tyler East was shot dead

Photo: Tyler East | Source: sherdog.com

According to the KOB4 site first, the New Mexico State Police reported the murder of veteran mixed martial arts fighter, Tyler East (15-6), in Los Lunas, Valencia County, NM.

According to reports, the uniformed officers went to the scene after a call for domestic violence and found the body of East, 30, killed and a woman with a gunshot wound.

The New Mexico State Police Bureau of Investigation determined that East and his girlfriend were having a dispute. East shot his girlfriend (the woman found at the scene) and dragged her outside.

While outside, police said East was shot by a person in the home.

The female victim is reportedly being treated at an Albuquerque hospital. It is said to be stable. While the person who shot East left the scene before the police arrived.

The last time “The Beast” fought was in 2016, at the Legacy Fighting Championship 60 event and was defeated by TKO to Brian Heden in the first round.