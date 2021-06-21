Veteran Kuipers will whistle the momentous Spain – Slovakia

06/21/2021

We already know the referee who will be responsible for whistling the Transcendental duel next Wednesday between Spain and Slovakia. A clash at the Estadio de la Cartuja where they only need to win to go directly, and without depending on third parties, to the round of 16 of the European Championship. It will be refereed by the referee Bjorn Kuipers. UEFA pulls the veteran for a match of this caliber. He is also an old acquaintance of Spanish football. This year he has whistled Real Madrid twice in the Champions League and once against Fútbol Club Barcelona.

Slovakia beat Spain with Kuipers as referee

And he is also an old acquaintance of the Spanish team. Not in vain he has whistled him five times so far with a baggage of only one victory and four defeats. The last defeat was in the last World Cup in Russia where the team led by Fernando Hierro fell on penalties with the host team. Precisely another of the defeats was against Slovakia on October 9, 2014 in the qualifying phase for the Euro 2016.

Then it fell 2-1. Identical result in the third defeat in that European Championship against Croatia. The last defeat was in the 2013 Confederations Cup final where they lost to Brazil at the new Maracana Stadium 3-0. The only victory was in qualifying for the World Cup in Russia with a 3-0 victory against Italy. In fact, Slovakia have not lost to Kuipers where, in addition to the match against Spain, he also won in the other match against Northern Ireland (0-2) in qualifying for the World Cup in Russia

Referee of the Lisbon Champions final

Kuipers is trained in business administration and owner of supermarkets and hairdressers in his hometown, he is international since 2006. He is one of the most successful referees in Europe. He has several finals to his credit, such as the one corresponding to the Europa League between Atlético de Madrid and Olympique de Marseille or without a doubt the one that has been so far. his great appointment that is none other than the final of the UEFA Champions League in the 2013-2014 season in Lisbon and that pitted Real Madrid against Atlético de Madrid. The famous one for the header of Ramos and that was the Tenth of the white team.

In addition to the 2013-2014 UEFA Champions final and before the last round of the Europa League, He already directed the 2012-2013 Europa League final between Benfica and Chelsea, the 2011 Super Cup between Fútbol Club Barcelona and Porto (2-0) and the 2013 Confederations Cup final between Brazil and Spain, which meant the defeat from Vicente del Bosque’s team 3-0. He has also whistled the final of the U-20 World Cup, the U-21 European Championship.

