Veteran Goran Pandev to hang up his boots after the Euro

06/20/2021 at 7:21 PM CEST

.

North Macedonia Captain Goran Pandev confirmed that Monday’s game against the Netherlands will be the last with their national team and, about to turn 38 years old, hinted that he will also abandon professional football.

“The contract with Genoa has ended (…) I don’t plan on playing pro in the future. On the national team is 100% safe. This is the peak of my career. Came true my dream of playing a great tournament“, he said at the press conference prior to the game against the Netherlands on the last day of Group C of the Eurocup, the first for the Balkan team.

After that historical classification, possible thanks to a Pandev goal against Georgia in the play-off, Already in the final phase Macedonia lost 3-1 against Austria and 2-1 against Ukraine, thus reaching the last of the matches eliminated but satisfied, and with the only pressure to get a draw or a win that represents the first point for your country in a great soccer tournament.

Pandev scored the goal of his team against Austria, and with 37 years and 322 days entered between the five oldest footballers to see goal in a Eurocup, surpassed only by the Austrian Ivica Vastic and ahead of the Hungarian Zoltan Gera, the Northern Irishman Gareth McAuley and the Ukrainian Andriy Shevchenko.

Banner of his team and living legend in his country, the left-handed dribbler from Strumica, who accumulates 121 international matches And next July he will be 38 years old, he has developed almost his entire career as a footballer in Italy.

He went through teams like Rome, the Inter Milan or Naples, although he was also a season in the Galatasaray Turkish, and in his record highlights a Champions League with the Inter in 2009/2010, the same year it was proclaimed Italian champion.

Pandev, who was born Yugoslav, assumed Macedonian nationality in 1991 and also has the Italian since 2019, acknowledged that his farewell party “it will be emotional“, but he celebrated being able to get off at a historic moment for football in his country.

“I’m glad to hear it say goodbye to the national team in a competition like this, against the Netherlands at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam and I hope we make all the fans happy, “said the player.

“It’s the good time to say goodbye and wish this generation to qualify for the World Cup. They can bring us many joys. They are very good players who play in great teams, “he added.

Looking ahead to the game against the Dutch national team, with everything decided in qualifying, Pandev was optimistic on the possibilities of North Macedonia.

“I think that we can surprise you. They have a very strong national team, it will be very difficult. But if we play as we know how, I think we can surprise them, “added the footballer.

“After the game I will feel a little strange because I will not know what will happen to my career in the future“, added Pandev, who was not blunt in assuring that he will retire but gave a glimpse of it, explaining that he does not have a club, that he is going to turn 38 and that right now he has no plans to continue as a professional.

For its part, the selector from North Macedonia, Igor Angelovski, praised his star player, which was doubtful for the match due to annoyances but will finally be in the starting eleven against the Netherlands.

“I am very happy to have worked with this captain and with this human being“said Angelovski, who avoided giving details about his continuity on the Macedonian bench.

“Tomorrow we will play to the maximum and I do not want to talk about the future,” he concluded.