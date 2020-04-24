A centenary, a Second World War veteran, was killed by coronavirus in the United States, a century after the death of his twin brother who died very young from the Spanish flu, American media reports. Philip Kahn’s grandson Warren Zysman remembers that his grandfather had been afraid of a new pandemic all his life.

“The story repeats itself”

“He talked about it very frequently,” he told CNN. “When we were chatting, he said to me: ‘I told you that history repeats itself, 100 years is not that long’.”

Philip Kahn had coronavirus symptoms, especially cough, before he died on April 17, and he probably knew he had Covid-19, said Warren Zysman. “In the last few days, he talked a lot about his brother.”

Philip Kahn embarked on an air force pilot training program in 1940 and was awarded two bronze stars during the conflict.

“War is terrible,” he told Newsday on his 98th birthday in 2017. “Soldiers are killed, but civilians are suffering, too, and women and children are the victims. more”.

50 million dead with Spanish flu

Philip Kahn was buried on Long Island on Monday, according to Newsday. He was not the first to die from coronavirus after losing a parent in the 1918-19 Spanish flu pandemic. A woman who died on April 14 in San Antonio (Texas), at the age of 96, had lost her older sister but never knew her, according to News4SA.

The so-called “Spanish” flu pandemic, which raged between September 1918 and April 1919, claimed an estimated 50 million lives and is considered the deadliest in history in such a short period of time. She killed five times more than the battles of the First World War.