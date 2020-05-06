The terrible surgical mistake took place just weeks after the dog’s owner had his leg amputated.

Queensland, UK.- A serious mistake on the part of a veterinarian broke the heart of the owner of a small female dog Jack russell. It happens that when taking her to a clinic to have a broken leg treated, they determined that an amputation was necessary, but the one they ended up cutting was a healthy leg.

The events occurred in Mission Beach, in Queensland, in the United Kingdom during the past month of April, however, it is recently that the case has become relevant because it had the attention of the media.

Weeks before, the man had lost a leg in a motorcycle accident

Notably, the erratic medical procedure occurred just a few weeks after Steve Scarlett, 52, underwent the amputation of his half of his left leg after a severe motorcycle accident.

It was not until four days after the operation that Mr. Scarlett learned of the blunder from the veterinarian. Well, noticing that his doggy She was extremely difficult to walk and took her back to the clinic. After taking an x-ray, the doctors informed her that they had surgically removed the wrong leg.

“I don’t know how to explain the kind of feeling I experienced when I found out, but it was like a deep emptiness … how did they do that?”



Devastated, the only thing Mr. Scarlett received from the veterinary clinic was a reimbursement for the operation, which he claims was not even offered an apology.

According to the owner of “Muni”, because he lives in a difficult economic situation when he was retired, he originally took his doggy that vet because she couldn’t afford to admit her to a better clinic. For this reason, he feels very guilty about what happened.

The Steve Scarlett is said to have already reported the situation to authorities, this in the hope that they will conduct a thorough investigation of the business.

“Hopefully they do a full investigation because this is too bad.”



Internet community stands in solidarity with Muni

There is currently a GoFundMe page, which aims to provide “Muni” with a better quality of life. Currently they have accumulated 12 thousand dollars of the 10 thousand they had in goal.

