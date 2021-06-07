Vesnina and Karatsev get their place in the semi-finals of Roland-Garros

06/07/2021

On at 20:00 CEST

The Russians Elena Vesnina Y Aslan Karatsev, number 144 of the WTA and number 226 of the ATP respectively won in the quarterfinals of Roland-Garros in one hour and twenty-nine minutes by 6 (3) -7 (7), 6-2 and 10-8 to American players Rajeev ram Y Nicole melichar, number 8 of the ATP and, number 9 of the ATP respectively. After this result, the players will be in the semi-finals at Roland-Garros.

The match data show that Vesnina and Karatsev, the winners, managed to break their opponents’ serve 4 times, had a 78% effectiveness in the first serve, did not commit any double faults and managed to win 61% of the service points. . As for the losing pair, they managed to break their opponents’ serve 2 times, had a 62% first serve, made 5 double faults and managed to win 51% of their service points.

During the semifinals Vesnina and Karatsev will face the Dutch players Demi Schuurs Y Wesley koolhof tomorrow Tuesday from 2:30 p.m. Spanish time.

The tournament Roland-Garros Mixed Doubles It is celebrated on exterior clay and a total of 16 couples participate in it. In addition, it takes place between June 4 and 10 in Paris.